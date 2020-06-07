Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Red River Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Red River Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of RRBI opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Red River Bancshares has a 12-month low of $29.90 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.06 million and a P/E ratio of 11.41.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Red River Bancshares will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 6.88%.

In related news, Director Teddy Ray Price bought 5,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.07 per share, with a total value of $213,263.71. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 527.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 471.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 14.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 4.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 30.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 13.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red River Bancshares (RRBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.