Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company which provide advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers. Its business comprises Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. Raytheon Technologies Corporation, formerly known as United Technologies Corporation, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Raytheon Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $101.45 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.35.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $72.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.06. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total transaction of $191,724.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,839.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

