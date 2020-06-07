RADA Electronic Ind. Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,461 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,275% compared to the average daily volume of 179 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Noked Capital LTD raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. by 469.0% during the first quarter. Noked Capital LTD now owns 1,452,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,404 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. by 11.2% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,229,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 326,330 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. by 60.3% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 13,781 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. by 329.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. by 61.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 109,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 41,602 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RADA Electronic Ind. alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RADA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of RADA Electronic Ind. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Ind. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADA opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $236.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.75 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98. RADA Electronic Ind. has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $7.00.

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.07 million during the quarter. RADA Electronic Ind. had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%.

About RADA Electronic Ind.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Ind. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Ind. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.