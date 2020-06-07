QEP Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 6,135 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 931% compared to the typical volume of 595 call options.

A number of research firms recently commented on QEP. Raymond James downgraded QEP Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens cut shares of QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of QEP Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

QEP Resources stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $256.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 4.77. QEP Resources has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.46 million. QEP Resources had a net margin of 33.59% and a return on equity of 0.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QEP Resources will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in QEP Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in QEP Resources by 486.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,445,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,366 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in QEP Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $615,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in QEP Resources by 1,046.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,278,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in QEP Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,303,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

