Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Gulfport Energy Co. Issued By Imperial Capital (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Gulfport Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

GPOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Gulfport Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.31.

Shares of GPOR opened at $1.69 on Friday. Gulfport Energy has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $258.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 168.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $246.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.38 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 141,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 972.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 82,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 234,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 14,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

