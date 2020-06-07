Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Microchip Technology in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MCHP. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $110.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 2,500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $242,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,638.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,958 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $344,029.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,214 shares of company stock worth $2,106,471. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 217,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 128,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 60.8% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 6,690.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 260,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,651,000 after acquiring an additional 256,504 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 424,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,433,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

