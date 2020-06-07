Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for LYFT Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:LYFT)

LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for LYFT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the ride-sharing company will post earnings of ($1.48) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.41). KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LYFT’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.39) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LYFT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LYFT from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of LYFT from $64.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of LYFT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of LYFT from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of LYFT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

LYFT stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.30. LYFT has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $68.33.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. LYFT had a negative net margin of 49.05% and a negative return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $955.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.44 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of LYFT by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 90,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT during the 1st quarter worth about $652,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of LYFT by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,527,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $41,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT during the 1st quarter worth about $11,083,000. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

