Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Boosted by Analyst

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Floor & Decor in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $554.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.33 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FND. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett cut Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $61.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.16.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.08. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $62.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,662,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,086,000 after purchasing an additional 299,619 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,424,000.

In other Floor & Decor news, President Lisa Laube sold 40,500 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 142,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,110,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fs Equity Partners Vi, L.P. sold 1,623,072 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $68,493,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,742,585 shares of company stock worth $290,858,947. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

