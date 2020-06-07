Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Decreased by Analyst

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Aduro BioTech in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). William Blair also issued estimates for Aduro BioTech’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 86.31% and a negative net margin of 243.93%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ADRO. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aduro BioTech in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Aduro BioTech from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ADRO opened at $2.28 on Friday. Aduro BioTech has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $190.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,232,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 105,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 6.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 633,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 37,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 867,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 104,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 332.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 188,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 144,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

