Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Pretium Resources Inc Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) – B. Riley cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pretium Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $126.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.86 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.67%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PVG. Roth Capital raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Shares of PVG opened at $8.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $13.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVG. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the first quarter worth $70,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Pretium Resources by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the first quarter worth $92,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pretium Resources by 25.0% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Pretium Resources by 95.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

