PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,001,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561,218 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.19% of PolyOne worth $37,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PolyOne by 15.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,990,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PolyOne by 17.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,906,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,690,000 after acquiring an additional 434,959 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PolyOne by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,092,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,995,000 after acquiring an additional 33,269 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PolyOne by 27.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,048,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 444,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PolyOne by 118.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,831,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,744,000 after acquiring an additional 992,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In other PolyOne news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 9,000 shares of PolyOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $121,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 109,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,929.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP J Scott Horn bought 5,000 shares of PolyOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $74,050.00. Insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $213,490 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POL opened at $28.85 on Friday. PolyOne Co. has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $37.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.45.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. PolyOne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $711.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. PolyOne’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PolyOne Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. PolyOne’s payout ratio is 47.93%.

POL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

