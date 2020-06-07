Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $107.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $82.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PII. Wolfe Research started coverage on Polaris Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Polaris Industries from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Polaris Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.62.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

Shares of Polaris Industries stock opened at $96.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.28 and its 200-day moving average is $81.99. Polaris Industries has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Polaris Industries will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,302,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,019,000 after purchasing an additional 95,037 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,353,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,673,000 after purchasing an additional 62,414 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 8.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,693,000 after purchasing an additional 97,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,031,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,646,000 after purchasing an additional 23,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 935,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,048,000 after purchasing an additional 51,245 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.