Piper Sandler Reiterates Buy Rating for Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $61.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HZNP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.69.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

HZNP opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Horizon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.66.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.88 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 43.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Barry Moze sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $59,347.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,397 shares in the company, valued at $4,745,427.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $77,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 405,316 shares of company stock worth $16,939,331. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 245,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 23,152 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $75,955,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.