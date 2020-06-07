Piper Sandler Increases Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $211.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $144.00 to $211.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZM. DA Davidson upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $192.85.

Shares of ZM opened at $207.60 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $224.46. The stock has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,221.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.35 and a beta of -1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $1,881,057.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 31,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $3,437,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 195,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,056,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 608,326 shares of company stock valued at $84,168,549 over the last three months. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205,678 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 191.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,169,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,612,000 after buying an additional 4,706,193 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,192,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,148 shares during the period. BosValen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $199,946,000. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,549,000. Institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

