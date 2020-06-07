Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land contract drilling services and production services to independent and major oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company’s Drilling Services division provides contract land drilling services to operators in Texas, Louisiana, Mid-Continent, Rocky Mountain, and Appalachian regions; and in Colombia. Pioneer also provides well servicing, wireline, coiled tubing and fishing and rental services to producers in the U.S. Gulf Coast, offshore Gulf of Mexico, Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions through its Production Services Segment. Pioneer Energy Services Corp., formerly known as Pioneer Drilling Company, is based in San Antonio, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of PESXQ opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.68. Pioneer Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.

Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.30 million. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 49.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Energy Services will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pioneer Energy Services

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

