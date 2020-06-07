Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CEO Sells $1,357,930.00 in Stock

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $1,357,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $1,434,405.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $1,425,095.00.

PINS opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $271.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.69 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 120.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.06%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PINS. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Pinterest from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Pinterest from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Argus cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Pinterest by 288.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pinterest by 32.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,240,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,484 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth $215,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 110.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,803,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,845,000 after purchasing an additional 945,479 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth $156,000. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

