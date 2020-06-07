Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $725,000 Stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,736,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $490,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,329 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,478,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,901 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,795,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $453,977,000 after acquiring an additional 248,195 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,630,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $442,984,000 after acquiring an additional 590,879 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 14.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,193,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $206,253,000 after acquiring an additional 794,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,778 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $122,369.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,269,717.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,172 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $232,301.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,231.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,954 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES stock opened at $57.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.31. Hess Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 45.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. Hess’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.26%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HES. Citigroup raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hess from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.