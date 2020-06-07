Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 449,791 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of PPL worth $21,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $207,423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PPL by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,343,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,558,000 after buying an additional 5,767,192 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PPL by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,679,000 after buying an additional 3,277,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PPL by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,981,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,077,234,000 after buying an additional 2,631,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in PPL by 3,562.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,571,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,282,000 after buying an additional 2,501,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Corp has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

