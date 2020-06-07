Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 911,044 Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 584,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 911,044 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.64% of GrubHub worth $23,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in GrubHub by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in GrubHub by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in GrubHub by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 77,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in GrubHub by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,994,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,967,000 after purchasing an additional 113,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in GrubHub by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 85,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GRUB shares. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of GrubHub from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of GrubHub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of GrubHub from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of GrubHub from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.96.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total value of $67,836.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,400.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 16,459 shares of company stock worth $890,361 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GRUB opened at $60.53 on Friday. GrubHub Inc has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -94.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.76.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

GrubHub Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

