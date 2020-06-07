Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 44,177 Shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,177 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Zscaler worth $18,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 24.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,015,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,225,000 after buying an additional 978,591 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,074,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,978,000 after buying an additional 814,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $28,705,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 803,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,382,000 after buying an additional 461,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,119,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,548,000 after buying an additional 386,697 shares in the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $11,759,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,400 shares in the company, valued at $39,275,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,800 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $288,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,751.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 362,936 shares of company stock valued at $30,733,172. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZS stock opened at $99.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.18. Zscaler Inc has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $112.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.18 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Zscaler from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zscaler from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

