Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 39,000 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $19,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $675,692,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 79.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,097,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478,558 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,107 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,593,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,769,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,397 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $49.53 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.