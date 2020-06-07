Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 135,837 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 135,837 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Tiffany & Co. worth $20,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 4.3% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 2.0% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.76.

Shares of NYSE TIF opened at $121.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.34. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $78.60 and a 52-week high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

