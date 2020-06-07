Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $21,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC stock opened at $128.03 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 9,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,043.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,168.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 10,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,575 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.93.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.