Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 402,236 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 132,660 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $19,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $78.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 124.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 5,251 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $367,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 4,749 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $356,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AEIS. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

