Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 169,214 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $21,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,163.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at $716,503.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $75.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.98. The company has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on CSX from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra boosted their price target on CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.92.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

