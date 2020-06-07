Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $21.41 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 250,552 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.20% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $21,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IFF. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $137.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.07. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $152.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.32.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 9.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 9,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $71,033.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,649.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,019,579 shares of company stock valued at $107,703,868. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.39.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

