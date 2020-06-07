Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $20.18 Million Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $20,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target (down from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.33.

Shares of APD stock opened at $248.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

