Phreesia (PHR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 8th. Analysts expect Phreesia to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Phreesia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:PHR opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $34.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.12.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on PHR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Phreesia from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Phreesia from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.08.
About Phreesia
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.