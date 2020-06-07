Phreesia (PHR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 8th. Analysts expect Phreesia to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Phreesia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Phreesia alerts:

NYSE:PHR opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $34.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.12.

In related news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 13,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $335,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Charles Kallenbach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,219 shares of company stock valued at $884,094 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PHR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Phreesia from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Phreesia from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.08.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.