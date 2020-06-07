Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Position Lowered by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 99.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 109,956 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $506,457,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,634,000 after buying an additional 1,749,706 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 824.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,922,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,231,000 after buying an additional 1,715,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,316,000 after buying an additional 1,188,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,255,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,970,000 after buying an additional 905,222 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $87.40 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.21.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

In other news, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

