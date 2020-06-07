Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 206 ($2.71) to GBX 186 ($2.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 183 ($2.41) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 177.62 ($2.34).

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 161.40 ($2.12) on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 168 ($2.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 156.17. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.11.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Jennie Daly purchased 119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of £127.70 ($167.98) per share, for a total transaction of £15,196.30 ($19,989.87).

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

