Peel Hunt Raises Spectris (LON:SXS) Price Target to GBX 2,960

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its price objective boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 2,130 ($28.02) to GBX 2,960 ($38.94) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SXS. HSBC downgraded shares of Spectris to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,940 ($38.67) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,140 ($28.15) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,565.45 ($33.75).

Get Spectris alerts:

SXS opened at GBX 2,741 ($36.06) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.78. Spectris has a 1-year low of GBX 2,058 ($27.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,072 ($40.41). The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 66.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,598.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,670.08.

In related news, insider Andrew Heath bought 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,298 ($30.23) per share, with a total value of £25,025.22 ($32,919.26).

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.