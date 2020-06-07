Paul Fry Sells 106,312 Shares of Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) Stock

Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) insider Paul Fry sold 106,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.16), for a total value of £93,554.56 ($123,065.72).

Vectura Group stock opened at GBX 86.90 ($1.14) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 91.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 89.27. The company has a market cap of $525.13 million and a PE ratio of -25.56. Vectura Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 59.10 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 102.24 ($1.34).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VEC shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vectura Group from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 115 ($1.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

