Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.47.

NYSE:PH opened at $195.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.67. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $215.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $872,394.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,721.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 78.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

