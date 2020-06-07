Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 91,822 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,129,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91,822 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.53% of Omnicom Group worth $62,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 500.0% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC opened at $60.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.74. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.96%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

OMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.88.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.