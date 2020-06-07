Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 76,278 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 76,278 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.33% of PPG Industries worth $65,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,298,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,339,000 after buying an additional 922,840 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,708,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,383,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,120,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,699,000 after purchasing an additional 564,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 943,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,856,000 after purchasing an additional 543,600 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.95.

PPG opened at $113.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $134.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 7.88%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

