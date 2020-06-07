Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 72,405 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,633,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72,405 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.32% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $73,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,194,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $1,314,000. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 30.7% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 4,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $32,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEG opened at $53.48 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.83.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

