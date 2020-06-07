Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 60,521 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,826,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,521 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.46% of International Paper worth $56,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter worth approximately $3,641,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 162,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 67,420 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 287.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 21.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 49.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 477,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,851,000 after purchasing an additional 158,152 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ray G. Young bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $160,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

IP opened at $39.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average of $38.93. International Paper Co has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $47.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.34.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IP. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

