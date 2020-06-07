Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 47,804 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,804 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Constellation Brands worth $70,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ opened at $181.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1,007.83, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.32. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Guggenheim cut Constellation Brands to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.43.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.