Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 31,340 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,340 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $67,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.88.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $146.64 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.60.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.