Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 23,937 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,937 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $64,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 100.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 282.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.36.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $75.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.33. Ameren Corp has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 13.51%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.10%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.