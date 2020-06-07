Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,841,052 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,817 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Regions Financial worth $70,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 309.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,757,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,221,000 after buying an additional 14,936,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $183,638,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 16,496.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,663,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,802,000 after buying an additional 5,629,398 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $43,758,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $12,481,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at $423,990.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of RF opened at $13.33 on Friday. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.50. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

