Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 96,924 Shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,696,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 96,924 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Relx worth $57,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RELX. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Relx by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,253,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,557,000 after buying an additional 2,644,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 21.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,462,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,300,000 after purchasing an additional 258,579 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 24.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 908,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,450,000 after purchasing an additional 176,031 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,970,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,062,000 after purchasing an additional 175,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of Relx by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,399,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,371,000 after purchasing an additional 114,668 shares during the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on RELX shares. CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $24.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81. Relx PLC has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

