Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 83,101 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 696,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,101 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.49% of Leidos worth $63,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $106.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.38. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.31%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $61,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at $983,121.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $283,545.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,266.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LDOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.25.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

