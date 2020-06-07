Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 307,452 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,253,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,452 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $70,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,116,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,491,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,993,000 after acquiring an additional 269,156 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,300,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,640,000 after acquiring an additional 416,919 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,422,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,653,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $190,679.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,267.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 7,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $281,394.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,246.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,733 shares of company stock worth $3,997,099 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $42.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average of $35.98. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

