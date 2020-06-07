Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 238,951 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,349,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,951 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Monster Beverage worth $75,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $330,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,201.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 64,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $4,707,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,108 shares of company stock valued at $13,486,804 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.59.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $72.23 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $73.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.11 and its 200-day moving average is $63.43. The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.97 million. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

