Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 1,713,959 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,637,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,713,959 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Williams Companies worth $65,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 62,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 116,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,802 shares in the company, valued at $310,107.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $502,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 804,126 shares in the company, valued at $12,246,838.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 57,600 shares of company stock worth $863,913. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMB opened at $21.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.17, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.76. Williams Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

