Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Invests $75 Million in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Trane (NYSE:TT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 908,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,997,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.38% of Trane as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $736,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,397,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT opened at $102.01 on Friday. Trane has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Trane’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Trane from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trane in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Argus cut shares of Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Trane from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trane from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.77.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

