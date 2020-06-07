Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $72.29 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,026,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,965 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $72,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $60.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.52. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld purchased 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $499,675.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,433. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $92.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.93.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

