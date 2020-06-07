Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $68.13 Million Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.36% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $68,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,682,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,589,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 883,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,765,000 after purchasing an additional 139,900 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,102,000 after purchasing an additional 125,121 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 388,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,963,000 after purchasing an additional 98,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

MKC opened at $170.83 on Friday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1-year low of $112.22 and a 1-year high of $180.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.91 and a 200-day moving average of $160.68.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 13.13%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MKC. Cfra lowered their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.82.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.