Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $65.41 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 788,680 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 136,412 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $65,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 833 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,536 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $835,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,272 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXPI opened at $113.82 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $139.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.81 and its 200 day moving average is $111.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $109.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.92.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.